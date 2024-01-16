SMEDAN unveils internship initiative to empower entrepreneurs

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has launched an undergraduate internship programme to identify, train and empower future entrepreneurs on campuses across the country.

At the recent programme’s official launch at Baze University in Abuja, Charles Odii, the agency’s director general, announced that the programme will target 10,000 internship placements through the programme in 2024.

He said the agency has secured the commitment of several prestigious firms to provide opportunities for students seeking practical knowledge and experience through the programme and unveiled Farida Akuyam, a business management student at the university, as a pioneer participant of the programme.

“We want to spot and nurture the builders of Nigeria’s next unicorns, and this programme is a major step towards achieving that goal,” he said.

He added that the programme is a significant demonstration of the agency’s commitment to advancing the MSME sub-sector by making the right investments in talent and innovation.

“Selected students will receive specialised training, experiential learning, networking opportunities, and mentorship.”