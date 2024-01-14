SMEDAN’s strategic initiatives propel economic revitalization, national growth

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has spearheaded initiatives that are turning the tide of hopelessness for countless entrepreneurs. Through strategic support programs, training, and financial assistance.

SMEDAN is empowering small and medium-sized businesses, revitalizing the economy, and fostering a renewed sense of optimism among aspiring entrepreneurs. This transformative approach is not only creating job opportunities but also contributing to the overall economic growth of the nation.

Since his appointment into office on October 2023, Charles Odii, the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has steered the organization to new heights, fostering growth and sustainability for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the nation.

Under Odii’s leadership, SMEDAN has implemented strategic initiatives aimed at empowering SMEs and driving economic development. One notable achievement is the successful unveiling of the new SMEDAN headquarters, which houses innovative work hubs, common facility centers equipped with cutting-edge technological tools, industrial sewing machines, and woodwork machinery.

According to him, the Agency seeks to provide discounted access to these facilities, tailored to empower small business owners.

“This initiative enables them to enhance production quality, fostering growth and sustainability within the MSME sector.

“Our mission is to support the growth of MSMEs in the country by facilitating timely and adequate access to the resources they need, including finance, markets, and capacity building