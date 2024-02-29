Simba, Indian firm unveil CNG-powered tricycle in Ogun

TVS Motor Company, an Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturer, has partnered with Simba Group, an automotive company, to introduce a new tricycle called the TVS King Deluxe CNG, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to a statement, the collaboration underscores a commitment to sustainable urban mobility, enabling consumers to cut down on petrol expenses and contribute to a cleaner future by addressing pollution and embracing eco-friendliness.

“The debut of the TVS King Deluxe CNG in Abeokuta marks a notable stride forward, acknowledging the expanding CNG infrastructure in the city. It reflects Simba TVS’s dedication to prioritising the needs of riders, fleet owners, and distributors” the statement said.

The event, which was a follow-up of the first product launched in November 2023 at Benin City, Edo State featured the key stakeholders from the transportation industry in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Mahindra Pratap, business head of Simba group said the initiative corresponds with President Bola Tinubu’s plans to introduce CNG vehicles across different states.

“Beyond assisting riders in reducing petrol expenses, this innovative vehicle plays a pivotal role in fostering a sustainable and greener future for our communities with a sustainable model” he added.

Rahul Nayak, vice president of international business, at TVS Motor Company, said that TVS Motor continues to lead the Keke market in Nigeria with its innovation and customer-centric offerings.

The launch event allowed the stakeholders to test the TVS King Deluxe CNG as it showcased the ‘Berekete’ savings offering that represents the commitment to Simba TVS’s innovation and market-driven solutions.

The TVS King Deluxe CNG was designed to serve as a game-changer in eco-friendly mobility, delivering good fuel efficiency while curbing pollution. Its redesigned features include a bold bezel, a crystal-like tail lamp, and an enhanced steering column.