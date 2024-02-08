Fixit45, Mijo India sign pact on CNG kits rollout in Nigeria

… To establish six training centres in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt

Fixit45, Nigeria’s premier repairs and aftermarket service company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mijo Autogas Pvt. Ltd of India to spearhead Nigeria’s transition to Compressed Natural Gas (autogas) in line with the focus and vision of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

With the agreement, Fixit45 assumes the crucial role of a technical partner, emphasizing training, employment generation, and seamless execution through technology at its installation centres network.

At a media briefing in Lagos, Fixit45 and Mijo said that the collaboration aims to establish six training centers in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt in Phase 1, focusing on creating opportunities for over 5,000 Nigerian youths in CNG kits installation, programming, and troubleshooting. This will create significant employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Nitin Rane, executive director, Mijo Auto Gas PVT Ltd; India stated that, Mijo Autogas, a global leader in CNG kits manufacturing, brings to the partnership a legacy of product quality and safety standards.

“With over 400 approvals and certifications from regulatory authorities worldwide, Mijo Autogas stands out for its commitment to excellence. Notably, it is among the first five companies globally to acquire approval on BS-VI emission standards for CNG Kits, showcasing a dedication to environmental sustainability,” Nitin Rane said.

On his part, Pankaj Bohhra, co-founder of Fixit45, expressed excitement, noting that, the program is a win-win for stakeholders. He highlighted Mijo Autogas’s distinguished reputation and Fixit45’s commitment to creating employment opportunities through capacity development.

According to Pankaj Bohhra, “To ensure efficiency, Fixit45 leverages technology for streamlined training and certification processes, addressing challenges such as unauthorised garages and parts quality compromise. The goal is to establish authorized installation centers within Fixit45’s vast network, enabling customers to access quality Mijo CNG kits at competitive prices, promising significant fuel cost savings”.

The partnership also emphasizes field deployment of a network operations team for optimal output. Recognizing potential challenges, the partners are committed to a comprehensive strategy ensuring a seamless customer journey, operational efficiency, and productivity.

The technology roadmap prioritises fitment centre registration, geo-mapping, and performance management, while training programs integrate digital elements for registration, administration, testing, and certification.

The focus is on maintaining quality control through digital job orders, mapping of garages and technicians, and automatic fraud detection.

As the franchise network expands to key cities like Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Ilorin, Owerri, Jos, Port Harcourt, the initiative holds immense benefit for Nigerians. Fixit45’s Co-founder highlighted the potential savings of 40-60percent on fuel costs, competitive prices for CNG kits, and the creation of thousands of job opportunities, contributing to the nation’s economic growth and sustainable future.