Seplat Energy announces final dividend of $0.03 per share

Seplat Energy Plc has announced a final dividend at a rate of $0.03/share (3 cents/share) and a special dividend at a rate of US$0.03/share (3 cents/share) subject to appropriate Withholding Tax and Shareholders’ approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting; payable to shareholders of Seplat Energy whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 26, 2024. The dividend is for the period ended December 31, 2023.

On or around May 29, 2024, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of April 26, 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividend directly into their Bank accounts.

To enable Seplat’s Registrar, Datamax Registrars Limited (DataMax), to prepare for the payment of the dividends, the Register of Shareholders will be closed on April 29, 2024.

The dividend will be paid in Naira and US Dollars only. The default currency for the dividend will depend as follows: Shareholders holding their shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited without a valid Nigerian Certificate for Capital Importation (CCI) will be paid their dividend in Naira as the default currency. Shareholders holding their shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited with a valid CCI will be paid their dividend in US dollars as the default currency. Evidence of the CCI must be provided to Datamax.

However, those shareholders may instead elect to receive their entire dividend payment in Naira (partial elections are not permissible); and shareholders holding their shares through depository interests on the London Stock Exchange will be paid their dividend in US dollars as the default currency.

The exchange rate for the Naira amount payable will be determined by reference to the relevant exchange rates applicable to the US dollar on April 25, 2024, and will be communicated by the Company on April 26, 2024.