The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has implemented the change of name of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (the Company) to Seplat Energy Plc. The company’s profile on the NGX is now on its new name Seplat Energy Plc. The Company’s trading symbol remains the same. The name change is in line with the approval obtained…

