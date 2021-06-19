NGX suspends trading in GTBank shares for HoldCo structure

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has suspended trading in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank).

The NGX announced this in a notice to investors on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The suspension, it said, was necessary to prevent trading in the shares of the Bank in preparation for the eventual delisting of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and listing of the Holding Company, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc on NGX.