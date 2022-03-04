Seamfix gets Stanford Seed Transformation certification

One of Africa’s leading software development companies, Seamfix, has announced the acquisition of a globally acclaimed certification from Stanford Seed.

Seamfix, known for its expertise in providing innovative software solutions, is officially the first software development company in Africa to acquire the ‘ISO 27701:2019 PIMS’ certification for active participation in the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme.

The Stanford Seed Transformation Programme is a highly-competitive global startup accelerator. It provides promising entrepreneurs and organisations with mentorship and connections to develop a viable business; enabling them to substantially increase their reach by joining a global network with the goal of impacting the world through technology.

Through the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme, Seamfix was guided to develop the skills, tools, and mindset to grow and scale its business and positively impact the pan-African and international communities.

“As a people and software development company, we recognise the urgent need to do our part in rebuilding and revitalising the economy and our immediate community. For this reason, we have pinpointed 3 major goals ahead of 2030,” said Group CEO, Chimezie Emewulu, when interviewed on the company’s recent achievement.

Chimezie expatiated on the company’s 3-fold goals to “empower 10,000 organizations, deliver value to 1 billion end-customers, and build 1000 leaders by 2030”.

“We are confident that Stanford Seed will not only help us thrive, but will position us even better to pay it forward. We are committed to being active participants in the future of Africa and are proud to be a part of the esteemed group of companies and innovators that have passed this thriving benchmark.”