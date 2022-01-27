Lekki Gardens bags ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification

Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous property development company, has joined the league of ISO 9001:2015 certified corporate organisations.

The quality management system certification, which covers the provision and sale of affordable housing and infrastructure, was recently conferred on the company by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

According to the letter signed by the director-general/chief executive of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Lekki Gardens is adjudged to conform to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard and is consequently certified.

Speaking on the certification, Emily Atebe, executive director, Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, described the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification as another validation of the strides taken by the company towards building a world-class organisation of repute.

The company remains resolutely committed to continuously improving its systems and processes to ensure sustained stakeholders’ trust and confidence through operational excellence and efficiency, Atebe noted.

“For us at Lekki Gardens, embarking on the rigorous process is a critical part of our stated commitment to operational excellence. The benefit ultimately accrues to our esteemed customers and stakeholders as the continuous training and retraining, review of our quality management systems and processes required further enhance the quality of our products and service delivery,” she said.