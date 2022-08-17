Scanfrost launches new inverter series of Air conditioners, washing machines

Scanfrost, an electronics appliance company has launched new Genmate series inverter air conditioners and washer dryer laundry into the Nigerian market with eco-friendly low running costs and up to 70 percent energy saving.

These products manufactured in Nigeria are compatible with small capacity generators to maintain a lifestyle of comfort with convenience consumers.

Maneesh Nanda, managing director, New Home Distributions Africa Limited said the Scanfrost brand has for 3 decades been offering customers the best quality products and after sales service through its vast network of service centres pan Nigeria.

According to him, the focus for the company in the coming weeks and months will be the launching of similar lines of new and exciting products with specific focus being on the inverter range.

“We are very excited about launching these new genmate inverter air conditioners and inverter washer dryer laundry. In today’s scenario consumers are seeking out alternatives that are energy efficient, have low maintenance and have a low cost of operations and Scanfrost is bringing exactly such products into their stable,” he said.

Read also: Scanfrost opens second modern brand shop in Lagos

Nitin Nambudiri, head of marketing, New Home Distribution (Africa) Limited said considering the post-pandemic focus on personal health, the new 2 in 1 Inverter Washer-Dryer Laundry has a special spacare feature that removes 99.9 percent bacteria; ensures hygienic dry laundry; heat pump drying that makes cloth fluffier.

“Genmate series of Inverter air conditioners are 1HP, 1.5HP and 2HP split range compatible with 1.5KVA~3KVA generators.

He further said Scanfrost is among the most preferred brands with the widest range of products in home and kitchen appliances and enjoys high patronage among its millions of Nigerian consumers.

“Nigerians can continue to enjoy fresh air, maximum cooling and reliable comfort with as little as a 1.3KVA generator/ small capacity generator. The Genmate series come with a Refrigerant leakage detection that allows the system to automatically stop once a leakage is detected and ensures safety; operating with high-efficiency tubes which increases the heat transfer by 7.3 percent to guarantee more powerful cooling and you can be assured of long-lasting cooling times,” Nambudiri said.