Royal Exchange boosts management with key appointments

Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC) has announced the addition of accomplished professionals to its management team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

The newly appointed executives bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles.

Sunny Uwagboi, with a proven track record of leadership and strategic vision, joins REGIC as the executive director.

Sunny has over 25 years of cognate experience in the insurance industry, growing through various Business development roles from entry-level to Executive Director. Sunny holds an MBA in Marketing from Lagos State University, an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

Udoka Eze Martins – Regional Director, Abuja and Northern Nigeria: As the newly appointed regional director for Abuja and Northern Nigeria, Udoka Eze Martins brings a deep understanding of the regional market dynamics.

Udoka joined the Insurance industry 22 years ago as a Marketing and Relationship management officer. Prior to joining REGIC, she was the vice president/ head of the northern region for Heirs General Insurance Company.

Joyce Odiachi, head, of Technical Services, assumes the role of head, of Technical Services, leveraging her expertise to enhance the technical capabilities of REGIC.

She is a seasoned insurance practitioner with over two decades of experience and proven expertise in ethical corporate governance, risk management, strategic business start-ups, and relationship management.

She started her career as an insurance broker and has since worked with a few top-rated insurance firms where she was fully involved in driving the technical operations, ensuring the highest standard of service excellence, and system turnaround including the development of a claims reserve policy for improved bottom-line.