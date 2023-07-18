Royal Exchange General Insurance rebrands, targets Tier-1 position in 5 years

Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC) has rebranded with the launch of a new corporate identity aimed at improving public perception while targeting a Tier-1 position in the Nigerian market within the next five-year.

Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, managing director/chief executive of REGIC unveiled the new corporate logo in a brief ceremony at the company’s operational office in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Nwachukwu said, “As a future and forward-thinking organisation, positioning itself for growth, it became imperative to create a brand that speaks to our aspirations, our heritage, our professionalism, and our future.”

“The logo change is the first step in our rebranding process. Our corporate colours are Royal Blue and Golden Yellow. The Royal Blue connotes dignity, loyalty and trust. The Golden Yellow signifies creativity, optimism, and warmth.”

Nwachukwu said the new logo is shaped like a pyramid, which denotes stability and durability, as well as upward momentum.

The breakout cuts show the modernity, fluidity, and forward-thinking” of our brand, she said.

Nwachukwu added that “for us at REGIC, our objective is to be the insurer of choice in the Corporate, Retail, and Agriculture insurance segments of the market, and ultimately to be a Tier-1 insurance company in Nigeria within the next five years, hence the need to project a brand that properly represents us.

“To achieve this, we needed to rebrand the company – undertake office location improvements (look and feel of our branches nationwide), develop a new corporate headquarters in Lagos, focus on enhancing the customer experience journey, use technology to service our customers faster, pay claims promptly and be the insurer of choice in Nigeria”.

She further added that this new logo seeks to completely differentiate Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC) as a separate entity from other Royal Exchange businesses while projecting our status as a wholly independent company operating in the General Insurance space with distinct institutional investors/shareholders, Board and Management Team.

Speaking further, Nwachukwu said, “Within the next six months, all our processes and functions will be fully tech-driven, and our customers will be able to engage us digitally from anywhere in the world without hitches. We seek to innovate and lead across key market segments while ensuring we operate within regulatory boundaries.”