Reducing out-of-pocket expenses in healthcare requires collaboration – Leadway Health CEO

The path to reducing out-of-pocket expenses demands a unified effort between government and private entities, according to Tokunbo Alli, a doctor and CEO of Leadway Health.

He said pooling resources and deploying innovative strategies, we can make essential healthcare services accessible to all.

Alli’s illuminating made this remark at the Healthcare Foundation of Nigeria Annual Conference and General Meeting, Themed “Bridging the Gaps in Healthcare: Public-Private Integration as a Catalyst for Sustainable Growth,”, where luminaries from across the healthcare spectrum met for dynamic dialogue and actionable insights.

Furthermore, Alli underscored the pivotal role of trust and transparency in nurturing sustainable healthcare ecosystems. “Establishing trust and fostering transparency among stakeholders is pivotal,” he emphasised. “With robust governmental policies and pioneering initiatives from leading HMOs like Leadway Health, we can simplify access to healthcare and drive tangible progress in the sector.”

Among esteemed speakers such as the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for Health Lagos, Dr. Alli articulated the imperative of public-private collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s healthcare challenges with a vision to minimize out-of-pocket expenditures and ensure universal access to quality care through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

In reaffirming Leadway Health’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s healthcare advancement, he reiterated the company’s commitment to forging meaningful alliances and delivering accessible, affordable healthcare solutions to all stakeholders.

Leadway Health Ltd, the HMO of the year 2023, is proudly affiliated with Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s foremost and largest insurers. Leadway Assurance was founded in 1960 and has over 50 years of experience in the insurance sector with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability.

Leadway Health is committed to providing innovation in equipping every Nigerian with the tools needed to mitigate risks to well-being whilst adopting insurance as a top choice for sustainable healthcare management and comprehensive access to universal health coverage.