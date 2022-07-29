Leadway Health telemedicine service to revolutionise Nigerians’ access to healthcare

In demonstrating its unique, forward-thinking, and innovative approach to providing seamless, closer-to-home, and uninterrupted access to quality healthcare delivery, Nigeria’s leading Health Management Organization, Leadway Health, has launched its telemedicine feature.

The telemedicine feature on the Leadway Health App is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, providing real-time, 24/7, convenient, on-the-go access and delivery of healthcare needs to Nigerians via their mobile phones.

Speaking on the innovative introduction, Tokunbo Alli, managing director/CEO, Leadway Health Limited, stated that the feature fulfils the organization’s pledge to continuously proffer disruptive solutions, bespoke products and offerings that address the challenges Nigerians face in accessing healthcare services.

“Understanding that the exponential growth in mobile telephony and increased internet connectivity have significantly empowered millions of Nigerians to make life-changing decisions that have impacted their living conditions, we elected to leverage this game-changing technology and innovations to provide unprecedented access to healthcare across the country.

“With the advanced feature of our telemedicine service, enrollees would have the experience of end-to-end healthcare solutions in the comfort of their home. They are able to consult with medical professionals via video/voice call and resolve minor medical issues. The medical professionals also have access to their previous medical records to help in providing even better care. By leveraging this technology, minor health issues that otherwise would have become chronic can be promptly diagnosed and resolved virtually, at no cost to the enrollee.

“In addition, we have included an exclusive feature that allows our enrollees access to specialist care from a wide range of healthcare specialists across the field of medicine, available via chat, audio and video channels to provide expert assistance,” he added.

The Leadway Health Telemedicine feature covers general medical care, specialist care, medication, prescription pick-up, appointment booking for a session, follow-up consultation, and Doctor’s report review.