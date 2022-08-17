Reddington dabbles into bodycare plastic surgery

The Reddington Hospital Group has announced the establishment of a Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic at its facility in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new centre is the product of a collaboration between The Reddington Hospital Group and Abuja Plastics, a renowned plastic surgery centre in Nigeria.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Reddington Hospital Group headquarters in Lagos, Emmanuel Matthews, the Chief Operating Officer of Reddington Hospital said the establishment of the Bodycare Centre was in response to the yearnings of the public for a professional, affordable, and high-quality plastic surgery clinic in Nigeria.

It is also aimed at reducing the foreign exchange spent by Nigerians on medical tourism to India, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, among other countries.

Stanley Okoro, medical director of Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic and founder of Abuja Plastics said the cutting-edge medical technology and very qualified staff currently at Reddington Hospital provide a perfect synergy between Reddington and Abuja Plastics to make the Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic a plastic surgery destination for Nigeria, Africa and the world.

He is supported by a team of plastic surgeons and specialist doctors and nurses. A key member of the Bodycare team is Jennifer Cameron, an experienced Plastic Surgeon from Minnesota, USA.

Explaining further, Cameron who is the Resident Plastic Surgeon said the Bodycare Clinic offers an extensive range of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures for all areas of the body including face lifts, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation and reductions, buttock lifts, contouring and reduction, Botox treatments and many others including procedures for men such as tummy tuck and waist reduction among others.

The centre has already accepted its first patient who travelled from the UK for the procedure. The Bodycare team will also provide remedial plastic surgical services as well as reconstructive services, providing solutions for congenital defects such as cleft palate, dealing with the victims of burns injuries and providing other specialist Plastic surgeries.

According to Okoro, there is no need to travel overseas for excellence in cosmetic or reconstructive plastic surgery as the services are very well provided at the Reddington Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic.

The Bodycare Centre is the latest initiative from the pioneering Reddington Hospital Group that has opened numerous specialist healthcare facilities, including the Duchess International Hospital in GRA Ikeja, an affordable top-quality hospital which last month successfully operated on the Yemi Osibanjo, Nigeria’s vice-president.