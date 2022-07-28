Why CBN backed Reddington to set up Duchess Hospital – Emefiele

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, is an exemplary model of Federal Government intervention through the CBN, in providing world-class health facilities in Nigeria to discourage medical tourism abroad by Nigerians.

The hospital, which is owned by the Reddington Hospital Group, successfully carried out leg surgery on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently.

While responding to questions from the media regarding CBN intervention funds in healthcare, Emefiele used the Reddington Hospital and Duchess International Hospital as examples of where the CBN has supported Nigerian healthcare institutions in building local capacity towards the reversal of medical tourism which costs Nigeria billions of dollars annually.

Emefiele thanked Osinbajo for choosing to have his surgery done in Nigeria, setting an exemplary model, and for the confidence he reposed in the country’s healthcare system.

Reacting to the CBN governor’s statement, Olutunde Lalude, group medical director of Reddington Hospital, said the Reddington Healthcare Group established the Duchess International Hospital Ikeja as a unique brand to promote access to affordable world-class healthcare for all Nigerians with its strategic location of just 10 minutes drive from the Lagos airport and less than 90 minutes by air from Abuja and all state capitals in Nigeria.

In demonstrating affordability, Lalude emphasised that it cost N5,000 for a patient to register and see a doctor at the new Duchess International Hospital.

Lalude thanked the CBN governor and Access Bank Plc for all their support in building local capacity and transforming the country’s healthcare institutions.