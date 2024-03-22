REDAN-FCT appoints Kayode Gbadewole as new vice-chairman

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria Abuja Chapter (REDAN-FCT) has announced the appointment of Kayode Gbadewole as its new vice-chairman.

According to a statement, Gbadewole managing director/CEO of Crown Allied Global Realty & Homes Limited pledged to improve membership mobilisations and registration to have an all-inclusive REDAN FCT.

“I am honoured and privileged to have been appointed vice chairman of an innovative, forward-thinking, and member-driven association and I look forward to an exciting year where the FCT branch of REDAN professionals continue to be the association’s mission to be the business and public policy advocate for stakeholders in the industry,” the statement said.

It said the primary goals and objectives as the newly elected vice chairman include, among others, membership mobilisations and registration to have an all-inclusive REDAN FCT.

Gbadewole highlighted the importance of discipline and professionalism among real estate developers in the FCT, Abuja, and ensuring effective intergovernmental relations among regulatory authorities and professional bodies.

“There is a need to collaborate with entities such as the Department of Development Control, FCDA, AGIS, Nigeria Society of Engineers, COREN, and Nigeria Institute of Town Planners,” he said.

Kayode is an economist, with a B.Sc in Economics from the University of Ilorin, and his MBA, (Finance) from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He is also a chartered banker, and a fellow of the Institute of Public Management and Politics, Accra Ghana; An alumnus of Enterprise Development Centre, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Business School.

According to Kayode, the REDAN Abuja Chapter is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities they serve.

“REDAN leaders impact key policy decisions and important issues affecting the industry, analyse information, and are actively and visibly involved in real estate-related issues, events, and programming,” he said.