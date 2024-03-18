I want to ensure an all-inclusive REDAN-FCT, says Kayode, newly elected vice chairman

…Harps on effective intergovernmental relations among regulatory authorities, others

Gbadewole Amos Kayode, managing director and chief executive officer of Crown Allied Global Realty & Homes Ltd., has promised to ensure an all-inclusive Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Abuja chapter (REDAN-FCT, Abuja).

He also pledged that he would work towards ensuring effective intergovernmental relations among regulatory authorities and professional bodies in the FCT.

Kayode made the promise after he was appointed as the vice-chairman of the REDAN-FCT recently.

“I am honoured and privileged to have been appointed vice chairman of an innovative, forward-thinking and member-driven association and I look forward to an exciting year where the FCT branch of REDAN professionals will continue to fulfil the association’s mission to be the business and public policy advocate for stakeholders in the industry.

“My primary goals and objectives as the newly elected Vice Chairman include, among others, membership mobilisations and registration to have an all-inclusive REDAN FCT,” he said in his acceptance statement.

Kayode also emphasised the importance of instilling discipline and professionalism among real estate developers in the FCT, Abuja, and ensuring effective intergovernmental relations among regulatory authorities and professional bodies.

He stressed the need to collaborate with entities such as the Department of Development Control, FCDA, AGIS, Nigeria Society of Engineers, COREN, and Nigeria Institute of Town Planners.

Kayode has been identified by the association as a thought leader because of his progressive ideas about real estate.

He is an economist, with B.sc Economics from the University of Ilorin and an MBA (Finance) from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He is also a Chartered Banker and a Fellow of the Institute of Public Management and Politics, Accra, Ghana, amongst others.

The new RADAN FCT vice chairman is an alumnus of the Enterprise Development Centre, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Business School.

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Abuja chapter is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities they serve. REDAN leaders impact key policy decisions and important issues affecting the industry, analyse information, and are actively and visibly involved in real estate related issues, events, and programming.