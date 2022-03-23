Reckitt Nigeria unveils Kate Henshaw as Mortein brand ambassador

Reckitt Nigeria said it has unveiled Kate Henshaw, a top Nollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast as new Mortein brand ambassador.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held in Lagos, Akbar Ali Shah, general manager, Reckitt sub Saharan Africa, said the company focuses on protecting, healing and nurturing people by achieving cleaner and healthier world.

According to Shah, launching the ‘Mortein Fight to End Malaria’ campaign in 2021 was aimed at driving awareness and educating citizens on malaria prevention.

“The campaign came at a critical time as according to the World Malaria Report in 2020, Nigeria accounted for the highest rate of malaria related deaths in the world, with an estimated 160,000 deaths within the year. This can be prevented as a key action to protect people from malaria lies in the elimination of the vector carrier of the disease, which is mosquitoes,” Shah stated.

Shah, who noted that Reckitt recognises the fact that the fight will be an enormous task, said it was why the company got a leading voice in Kate Henshaw to drive the conversation and eventually achieve behavioral change.

Shah stated that Henshaw is very passionate about social causes, describing her as a worthy role model and an inspiration for most Nigerians.

“She has also recorded immense successes in her career over the years, and we are very pleased to have her on board to lead our Mortein Fight to End Malaria Campaign,” Shah added.

Kate Henshaw, the newly signed Mortein ambassador, said it was great to be part of the Mortein family, a leading global brand with deep knowledge and expertise in creating superior products.

“I am excited to be the brand ambassador of such a reliable brand as Mortein. As a passionate health, hygiene, nutrition, and fitness enthusiast, I consider Mortein a brand with strong consumer connection because of the testimonies of people like me that have tried and trusted it over the years. I look forward to working with the brand to get Nigerians to join the Fight to End Malaria,” she said.

Mortein continues to play an important role in the effort to eliminate malaria in Nigeria through public sensitisation on preventive measure via several platforms such as mass media education, community engagement activities, digital education, and joint partnerships with federal and state government.