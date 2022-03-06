Dreamworks signs Zubby Michael as brand ambassador

Dreamworks Integrated System Limited, an ICT retail and distribution firm in Nigeria, has secured the services of one of the Nigerian popular film actors, Azubuike Michael popularly known as Zubby Michael, as its Brand Ambassador.

The objective of the partnership is for Dreamworks to use the popularity of Zubby Michael as youth influencer to further drive its expansion programme.

Speaking at a formal ceremony and signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) to kickoff the partnership at the dreamworks ultramodern showroom/office located on Adeniyi Jones Street, Ikeja, Aylor Chinyere, the brand manager, Dreamworks and Zubby Michael pledged to work together to ensure the success of the partnership.

“Having Azubuike (Zubby Michael) as our brand ambassador is a very interesting partnership for us because we understand that he has a very beautiful relationship with younger demographic, which is part of our target audience.

“He has organic and genuine relationship with his fans from television to social media and we really want to tap into that popularity, which is what Dreamworks is all about and if you ever come in contact with the brand itself, we are very customer-centric, so we will like to put our customers forward,” Chinyere said.

She further explained that Zubby Michael is the best fit for the brand at this time because he has that popularity, the drive, a large followership and genuinely loved by people, adding that these are the attributes the brand would like to leverage on.

Responding, Zubby Michael thanked the company for choosing him as its brand ambassador and promised to do his best to ensure that the brand receive the needed boost.