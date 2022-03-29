Quidax unveils one of Africa’s biggest music producers as its brand ambassador

Quidax, cryptocurrency exchange has named Michael Collins popularly known as Don Jazzy as its brand ambassador with responsibility to assist in driving home the understanding of crypto and put a face and base to the brand.

On the choice of Don Jazzy as brand ambassador, Buchi Okoro, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quidax said Don Jazzy is passionate about crypto and also owns crypto assets.

“Don Jazzy has been such a great personality and he is someone that I have looked up to for a long time. He has been able to build a record label when it seemed impossible. But the best part is that Don Jazzy is passionate about crypto”, Buchi said.

With poor and complex understanding of crypto in Nigerian circles, Buchi said education of people is very important and partnership with Don Jazzy will help some people know more about it or key into it as future of money and easy means of transactions across regions.

On his part, Don Jazzy said he is happy associating with Quidax to assist in building the home brand.

On his thought and interest in crypto, he said he likes following trends. “I stay ahead of the curve. I don’t want to be old school when the world is moving forward”. He said with crypto, it makes things easy and paying for things in different countries with crypto is fast.

Don Jazzy is the CEO and founder of Mavin records which can be said to be the powerhouse of music in Africa with artistes like Rema and Ayra Starr. Don Jazzy is said to has more than 18 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

On protecting customers’ assets in Crypto, Buchi further said that Quidax has increased its capacity and infrastructure to prevent “bad guys from getting access to our systems. He also said that every fund in Quidax is insured.

Recently, Quidax launched a crypto academy aimed at making it easy for anyone to learn about crypto. The course takes less than 2 hours to complete and it is made up of 5 videos which are simple to understand.

According to Quidax this course is for crypto beginners and it is the first in a series of other courses that will be launched in coming months.