Pz Cussons triples half-year profit

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc financial statements for the six months (6M) ended November 30, 2021 show that its profit before tax increased by 192percent to N3billion, from a low of N1.028billion in 6M’2020. The company’s after-tax profit rose to N2.573billion in 6M’2021, from a record low of N821million in 6M’2020, representing an increase of 213.4percent.

Its net revenue grew to N47.087billion from N37.379billion in the same period of 2020, representing an increase by 26percent. Its gross profit increase by 12.14percent to N11.391billion, from a low of N10.158billion in 6M’2020.

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 65kobo in 6M’2021 implies an increase by 210percent as against 21kobo in 6M’2020.

As of Friday, December 17, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc traded at N6.25 per share, which implies a positive return year-to-date (YtD) at 18percent. PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc is one of the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Company in Nigeria. PZ Cussons, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various consumer products and home appliances in Nigeria and internationally.