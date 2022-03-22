Polo Luxury signs sponsorship deal as official timekeeper for Lagos Tournament

Polo Luxury, Nigeria’s foremost connoisseurs of luxury, has signed a sponsorship agreement as the Official Timekeeper for the Lagos International Polo Tournament 2022.

As the official timekeeper of the prestigious polo tournament, Polo Luxury brings to the iconic game over three decades of experience in delivering precise and reliable results.

With a wealth of experience in sports timekeeping, Polo will enjoy extraordinary visibility at the tournament as it records the dreams of athletes who have travelled from far and wide to compete for glory.

The Lagos International Polo Tournament, which is popularly called the ‘Game of Kings’, has become the flagship of polo competition in Nigeria and across the world. Received into Lagos, Nigeria with great passion, the game has continued to attract the country’s royalties, elites, politicians and other highly influential dignitaries. Through numerous sponsorships, the game has developed tremendously over the years with expansions into the northern and southern parts of the country.

Speaking in the sponsorship agreement, John Obayuwana, executive and founder of Polo Limited said, “Polo Luxury is proud to celebrate and honour our longstanding relationship with Polo, the King of Sports. The core values of the game; integrity, quality, teamwork, and commitment resonate with the values of Polo Luxury.”

Polo Luxury is the official and authorized retailer for some of the most prestigious Swiss watch brands in the world, which include; Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Longines, IWC, among others.