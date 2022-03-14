SWNigeria commits to luxury brand’s expansion in the country

SWNigeria, official retailer of Swarovski brand, the world’s finest crystal jewellery line, has extended a warm welcome to the international brand’s management team on their business visit to Nigeria for a strategic engagement to consolidate expansion plans across the country.

The visit by the international Swarovski team is the first since the covid-19 pandemic. It marks a turning point as the brand seeks to deepen its engagement by bringing the luxury brand to more destinations across Nigeria. It will be recalled that Swarovski recently opened a store at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, one of the largest shopping destinations in Nigeria.

Welcoming the team to Nigeria, John Obayuwana, managing director of Polo Luxury Group, said, “We are delighted to have the global Swarovski team here in Nigeria. Swarovski is an amazing brand whose know-how not only focuses on refining crystals, but also explores methods that make the most incredible pieces attainable. We are proud to partner with the brand in creating new engagement opportunities to deepen its business possibilities here in Nigeria.”

In her welcome address, Jennifer Obayuwana, executive director of Polo Luxury Group, stated that the visit by a strategic partner of the Polo Luxury Group reinforces the brand’s appreciation for the Nigerian market and its desire to strengthen the relationship it has with its customers.

“We are excited to have the international Swarovski team here in Nigeria for this visit. We are also proud to uphold the same Swarovski experience all over the world, as we strengthen the brand’s global expansion plans demonstrated by the recent opening of the SWNigeria store in Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja”, she added.

Speaking during the visit, Jonathan Minter, sales trainer and visual merchandiser, Sub-Saharan Africa, Swarovski, thanked the Polo Luxury Group for the success of the brand in the Nigerian market. Minter said: “Swarovski is an incredibly unique brand and we have a heritage of creating jewellery pieces that are crafted using the best possible standard. Our founder’s vision of making diamonds available to every woman makes it important to us that Swarovski jewellery are obtained at an attainable price.”

Speaking on the resilience of the Nigerian luxury market in spite of the pandemic, Janni Bezuidenhout, sales director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Swarovski, expressed his enthusiasm over the brand’s upcoming expansion plans.

Bezuidenhout said, “Looking at the global demographics, Nigeria is very unique, considering it is the only market that expanded in the past two years regardless of the effects of the pandemic on the luxury market worldwide. The standards of the boutiques in Nigeria are immensely high and we anticipate more exciting news in the coming months.”

SWNigeria is home to a wide range of crystal jewellery, accessories and decorative crystal pieces, including the iconic Lucent collection inspired by the maison’s love for innovative creativity.

At the core of the shopping experience is the outstanding service of SWNigeria’s in-store experts who help each client in discovering new products, curating new looks and exploring product ranges. Within this carefully curated space, every customer can create their own unique sparkle.

SWNigeria offers the world’s finest crystal jewellery, with a focus on trends, design, and meaningful branding. The brand draws from the 125-year heritage of the global Swarovski brand, which embodies creativity, exceptional quality, and expertise.