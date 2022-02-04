Polo Luxury launches Rolex shop-in-shop in Lagos

Polo Luxury and Rolex has announced the opening of a new space, Rolex Shop-in-Shop in Lagos.

Located on Alfred Rewane Road, the point of sale is in the heart of Ikoyi – the leafy green, exclusive haven for discerning members of Lagos society.

It is situated on the ground floor of the high-end Sky Tower development that has recently been completed. The new point of sale offers professional expertise in an elegant setting, one that promotes a sense of harmony, discretion and intimacy with the brand.

“Having represented Rolex in Nigeria for many years, we are very proud to be expanding the Rolex presence in the country, upholding the highest standards of quality and service that are integral to both the brand and to our own business,” John Obayuwana, managing director of Polo Luxury, said.

“The new space showcases the timelessness and precision of Rolex watches,” he further said.

Every element of the interior design features the elegant Rolex aesthetic and radiates the values of the Rolex crown. Excellence, precision and attention to detail emanate from the careful calibration of colours and patterns in the fittings and furnishings.

In a statement by Polo Luxury, it noted that “Sensitive lighting accentuates the beauty of a selection of Rolex watches, which are displayed in refined showcases lined with beige leather and finished with bronze trims. An emerald aqua wall highlights Rolex’s rich heritage – its wave motif referencing the iconic Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch.

“This intense green is referred around the space, creating accents that harmonize a refreshed colour palette.”

It further explained that the walls mix textures from walnut brown wood to beige-coloured stone and hand-crafted stucco panels in a pattern that recalls the fluted bezel of the Oyster watch.

Polo Luxury Group is one of the leading luxury goods companies in Nigeria. Founded in 1987, its reason for being is the dedication to a world of beauty and a way of life that celebrates excellence and puts a premium on fine craftsmanship.

Polo is the Nigerian partner of some of the most distinguished luxury brands in the world and has become a reference point in West Africa as a purveyor of high-end Swiss watches, writing instruments and accessories.

Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacturer. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognised all over the world for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige.

The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Cellini watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability.

The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria.