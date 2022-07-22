Polo Luxury partners GAIA Africa to unveil collection of fine jewellery

Polo Luxury has unveiled its collection of some of the world’s most desired fine jewellery pieces in an intimate gathering of jewellery aficionados, organised in partnership with GAIA Africa.

Widely known as the Nigerian partner of some of the most preeminent luxury brands globally, Polo has become a reference point in West Africa as a purveyor of high-end Swiss watches and writing instruments. Now, Polo has painstakingly sought out major players in the jewellery space to partner with and present to a discerning Nigerian audience. The brands include; Chopard, Messika, FerrariFirenze, Yoko London, and Tessitore1888, among others. With these additions to its portfolio, Polo Luxury has set the pace for the retailing of fine jewellery in Nigeria.

“Although sourced from different parts of the world, with their own unique stories, all the collections of these brands are defined by matchless standards of quality and tasteful craftsmanship. Created with the rarest and finest materials and with strong brand names behind them, they are strikingly beautiful investment pieces that will stand the test of time,” Jennifer Obayuwana, executive director of Polo Luxury, commented.

GAIA Africa, where the event was hosted, is Africa’s premier private business club dedicated to serving Africa’s top female C-suite executives, business founders, and senior-level professionals. Guests were encouraged to try on the exquisite jewellery pieces being showcased while being served Laurent Perrier champagne. In attendance were a number of highly-accomplished women and tastemakers, including Ifeoma Monye, president, International Women’s Society of Nigeria, Nkiru Anumudu, a businesswoman and style connoisseur, Patience Torlowei, founder and creative director, Torlowei, Eku Edewor, television presenter, and Temi Awogboro, executive director of Evercare Hospital, among others.

A few of the many favourites of the day were: Messika’s Lucky Move Collection with vibrant touches of turquoise, lapis lazuli, and malachite; the “snake chain” tubogas craftsmanship of Tessitore1888; and pieces adorned with diamonds and deep blush sapphires from FerrariFirenze’s Spettinato collection. One of the star pieces at the event was the magnificent, opera-length necklace from Yoko London’s Mayfair collection. Five layers of pearls, graduating in size from 4mm to 8.5mm, cascade down, accentuating the white gold openwork motifs on both sides that are embedded with diamonds.