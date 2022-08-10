Pertinence Group recommends speedy land documentation process

A Nigerian real estate firm, Pertinence Group, has called for a reduction in the time used in processing land documents.

Speaking at the 10th-anniversary press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Olumide Emmanuel, said most house owners did not have the documentation of their lands, and that it would be easier for Nigerians to get their land documented easily if the government reduced the long time spent in the processing.

He said, ‘‘Most house owners do not have documentation, so it is difficult for them to know the value of their property. The government needs to reduce the long time spent on documentation of land. In other climes, it is done easily and within a short period. Likewise, when government notices that private estate companies are moving into an undeveloped area to invest, it is important they support by providing basic infrastructure.’’

Sunday Olorunsheyi, Co-founder, Pertinence Group, stated that the company started with one administrative staff at the company’s former rented office location at Primatek Plaza in Akowonjo, but currently boasts of 120 staff strength and over 16,000 sales affiliates.

According to him, Pertinence was founded on enterprise development and people empowerment vision. He stated that the company have lived up to its people empowerment goal by raising over 1,000 once-deprived people to become millionaires in terms of earnings. “I can confidently say that it has been 10 years of impact, consistency, hard work, progress, productive partnerships, and relevance,” Olorunsheyi stated.

Speaking on the company’s feat in the last ten years, Olorunsheyi said, “presently, the real estate firm has 80 estate locations and has sold over 2.1 million square meters of land. Literally, if one puts this total land sales by Pertinence beside the world’s tallest building (the Burj Khalifa which is 185,000 sqms), it would seem like a short building beside Pertinence”.

He noted that some of the new targets ahead of the next ten years include: launching a smart mortaage system to reduce housing deficit, building a formidable realtors management system to create more jobs, building smart and sustainable cities, launching a smart land registry system to ease the burdens associated with land registration and perfecting estate management systems like the IRE project to support the development of cities across the country and beyond.