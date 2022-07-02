Real estate firm launches IRE signature housing project

Pertinence, a real estate company based in Lagos, Nigeria, recently launched her long-anticipated signature estate project, IRE (Goodness in English), at the media unveiling held at The Pertinence Place, the company’s corporate headquarters.

IRE, an estate occupying over 350 acres of land in Mowe along the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway, got its coinage from the first alphabets of Inhabit, Resort and Enterprise, being the three unique features of the project.

“Ire is basically where people can live, where people can relax and where people can work and make money. So we have the Inhabit, a lot of building projects, a lot of landed properties to be acquired, and we are also building the first resort in Mowe. There is no resort center in that axis at the moment,” Wisdom Ezekiel, co-founder, Pertinence Group stated.

According to Ezekiel, the estate is designed to provide comfort, work-life balance and security for residents. Hence, a good portion of the land had already been earmarked to drive commercial activities and to establish a resort within the estate.

He stated that Mowe has about 1.4 million people living and working within the axis, with little or no relaxation spot around. However, Pertinence is leveraging on its signature project, IRE to bridge that recreational gap for residents within the axis to have a very secure environment where they can go and enjoy themselves.

“Statistics have it that about 3.3million people come to Mowe annually, especially because several churches have their camps in that area, as well as the NASFAT praying ground. So, we expect to have over 30,000 visitors annually at the IRE Resort. “Then we have the Enterprise, which is the commercial aspect of the estate, where people can do business. There’s going to be shopping malls, hotels, cinemas, schools, hospitals, co-working spaces and all kinds of places where people can work, make money and do business,” Ezekiel disclosed.

His partner and co-founder, Sunday Olorunsheyi, who joined the launch via Zoom technology from Ontario, Canada, shared some opportunities that realtors and past property subscribers could benefit from. “We are partnering with some banks to ensure land owners in IRE can have access to loans using their land documents. We have also partnered with a top financial institution to provide mortgages for interested customers”.

According to Olorunsheyi, any previous customer of Pertinence Properties that would want a portion of IRE can get a N500, 000 discount voucher from the real estate company. “All they need to do is show us evidence that they have completed a transaction with us in the past”.

Stephen Oluwatobi, the group chief executive officer of Pertinence Properties, took time to enlighten the audience on how a portion of IRE would permanently bring goodness into their lives. Accordingly, he stated that Pertinence prides itself to have sold almost 2.1million square metres of land within its 80 estate locations across seven Nigerian states, within 10 years of the company’s existence.

Meanwhile, an official website for the IRE project was also launched at the event, together with designated handles on social media platforms to ensure all required information is consistently passed to customers and interested investors. The hybrid launch was graced by frontline real estate enthusiasts, including investors, realtors, customers, staff, friends and families of the real estate company, plus majority others who participated online.