Pernod Ricard Nigeria plant 3000 trees in drive for Nigeria’s biodiversity

In committing to the ecosystem’s biodiversity in Nigeria, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Pernod Ricard group, a global leader in wines and spirits, has partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to plant 3,000 trees across Nigeria.

“All our products come from nature and take their distinct character from the land where they were grown. Our business is inherently dependent on the vitality of our agricultural ingredients; preserving agricultural lands and ingredients is paramount,” Sola Oke, managing director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria said.

According to him, engaging employees and the wider community in tree planting will inspire a collective commitment to environmental conservation and create a lasting impact. “That’s why we are committed to nurturing every terroir and its biodiversity, and responding to the challenges of climate change to ensure quality ingredients now and for generations to come,” he said.

The tree planting exercise falls under the ‘Nurturing Terroir’ pillar of Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap for 2030. It is an ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability aimed at creating a greener and more sustainable environment that would guarantee a healthy future for Nigerians and other societies across the world.

“Through this partnership, Pernod Ricard Nigeria aims to raise awareness about the need to protect and take care of our environment while encouraging individuals and organizations to take proactive steps towards building a sustainable future,” Oke said.

This year’s tree planting exercise kicked off with a symbolic event at Pan-Atlantic University, Lekki with employees of Pernod Ricard Nigeria and other guests participating in the tree planting exercise.

A total of 3000 trees were planted across various locations of Nigeria including the Old Oyo National Park in Sepeteri, Oyo State, Omu Forest Reserve in Ogun State, Okomu National Park in Edo State, and Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) in Lagos State.

“The fresh air we breathe freely, the food we eat and enjoy, the drugs we take for healing, the shelter we have, are all derivatives of the forest. NCF is happy to see corporate organisations such as Pernod Ricard Nigeria committed to saving the planet through restoration and afforestation activities like tree planting,” Joseph Onoja, director General, of Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) said.

In 2022, Pernod Ricard and the NCF planted 2000 trees across different locations across Nigeria. The tree planting process was overseen by the NCF across the various locations, ensuring the trees are properly cared for and maintained to ensure growth.