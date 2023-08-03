Firm launches operations to deepen SMEs access to financial services

Kabimya Finance Company Limited (KFCL) has launched its business operation to provide financial services to small and medium enterprises in the federal capital territory.

According to Emmanuel Ozigi, chairman, KFCL, the company aims to provide unparallel financial advice and support to small businesses, private businesses, and individuals with varying needs.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Ozigi said, “At Kabimya Finance Company Limited, we believe that the foundation of success lies in innovation, trust, and a customer-centric approach. With a team of dedicated experts and a deep understanding of the industry, we aim to be at the forefront of financial solutions, catering to the unique needs and aspirations of our valued clients.

“Our mission is simple: to empower our clients to achieve their financial goals and secure their financial future.

“Through a comprehensive range of products and services, we will be offering tailored solutions that cater to every stage of our clients’ lives – from investment planning and wealth management to lending solutions and risk management strategies.

“As a responsible financial institution, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and transparency. Our customers’ interests will always be our top priority, and we will go above and beyond to ensure the utmost security and confidentiality of their financial information.”

For him, the company is prepared through innovation to adapt to the evolving financial landscape in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the company, leveraging technology and digital platforms will provide seamless and convenient access to financial services.

“As a licensed and registered finance company with the Central Bank of Nigeria and Corporate Affairs Commission, we are committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses manage their finances.”