Parallex Bank collaborates with Kennis Music bites to support lifestyles

Parallex Bank Limited has partnered with Kennis Music to launch Kennis Music Bites, a brand, social gifting, and payment platform that uses music and all the logic of engagement to celebrate mobile consumers while generating wealth empowerment through entertainment.

This partnership, according to the Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Olufemi Bakre is in line with Parallex Bank Limited’s core value of collaboration.

Addressing the audience at the launch event in Ikeja on Wednesday, Bakre described Kennis Music as a natural partner with Parallex Bank, considering the contribution and pathfinding role of Kennis Music in the entertainment industry.

In his words, “Parallex Bank identifies with Kennis Music because they have gone all out to provide opportunities and platforms for the young and old to actualize their dreams, and this resonates with what the bank stands for.”

Bakre said because Parallex Bank is customer-centric, the bank’s commitment to enabling possibilities for everyone has made the Kennis Music Bites platform a perfect fit for the bank. He said Parallex Bank has chosen the digital platform as a path, riding within the ecosystem in which the bank has made a massive investment.

The Managing Director further said the bank is technology-driven and has seamlessly collaborated with Kennis Music to offer Nigerians an effective platform for social gifting, marketing and payments.

He described the gold card being minted on the Kennis Music Bites app as a one-stop card that offers cardholders discounts on purchases from select stores, the ability to buy event tickets and play raffles.

Bakre added that the bank will not relent in offering Nigerians the best banking services and will continue to offer interest on current accounts, will not charge maintenance fees and will always be responsive to customers’ complaints, which have been integrated into the technology platforms of the bank.

Commending Parallex Bank for the partnership, the Managing Director of Kennis Music, Kenny “Keke” Ogungbe, said Parallex Bank has demonstrated love and passion for the entertainment industry and has equally expressed its commitment to enable Nigerians overcome limitations with the partnership. He described Parallex Bank as a bank of the future, seeing its commitment to supporting innovative ideas.