OTL Africa gets five new advisory board members

The organisers of the OTL Africa Downstream Week have announced the constitution of the new five-man Advisory Board members.

They include Tunji Oyebanji, chairman; Ian Brown; Sheila Abiemo; Mumuni Dagazau and Clement Isong.

A statement signed by Emeka Akabogu, chairman of OTL Downstream Development in Africa Ltd, stated that the reconstituted Board is made up of eminent and long-standing industry professionals with extensive experience and deep industry knowledge, which is crucial to the continued success of the OTL Africa Downstream Week.

“With rapid changes sweeping through downstream energy markets, it is fitting that a diverse complement of experienced industry advisors is poised to guide the strategic direction of the OTL initiative going forward,” Akabogu said.

According to him, Oyebanji will be taking over as the board chairman from Reginald Stanley who has led the Board with commitment and passion since 2015, and has become a Patron of the board.

He said the Board will be inaugurated on Thursday, January 20th 2022.

The annual OTL Africa Downstream Week is a leading business forum for market insights, business development, and policy analysis in the African downstream petroleum value chain. It is organised in collaboration with key partners in government and the industry.

Read also: Africa Insurtech launches ‘The Bridge’ to spotlight the InsurTech space in Africa

Oyebanji has over 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, most of which was spent in downstream operations at ExxonMobil. He is currently the managing director/CEO of 11 PLC (formerly Mobil Oil), a role he has occupied since 2008, through the transition from Mobil Oil Nigeria Limited. He was until recently, the chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria.

Brown has nearly 30 years of experience in the Oil and Gas Industry and has worked in a number of operational and management roles in EMEA, with a particular focus on operational excellence and safety. He is currently an independent consultant.

Abiemo, who is a graduate of the University of Ghana, is the director, Projects Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana. She has worked as the Research Manager, Head of Research and Technical Aide to the C.E.O, and the Head of Planning and Research at National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana.

Dagazau is a visionary leader who has spent the last three decades establishing operational optimisation, fostering strategic development, and driving corporate vision across different industries. He is currently the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of OVH Energy.

Isong has over 30 years of experience in the Oil and Gas Industry. He has led many initiatives in the industry, most notably at Total, where he led the company’s expansion into new territories. He is currently the executive secretary and CEO of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).