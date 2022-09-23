Ooni unveils outlet to promote made-in-Nigeria products

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi has launched Ojaja More retail outlet to promote made-in-Nigeria products and strengthen the economy in line with the Federal Government’s initiative of backward integration to grow the economy and strengthen the Naira.

Located along the Ibadan-Ife Road, the mall was constructed with 100percent local contents with the intention of making it a hub for 70 percent made in Nigeria goods that will increase the demand for well-packaged Nigerian-grown organic farm produce.

The launch of the groceries and retail outlet further rekindled the Ooni’s quest to key into the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria’s idea of creating a viable economy that demystifies the teeming demand for dollar for commodity exchange transforming Nigeria from a consuming to producing economy.

According to Ooni, Ojaja More will give special preference to homegrown commodities to drastically reduce the importation of foods by increasing investment opportunities and creating jobs for the youth demography.

“Ojaja More remains one of the profounds, timeless initiatives that I envisioned for the modernization of Ile-Ife, Osun State, and other Nigerian cities. It is a triumph and regeneration of retail economies, a reservoir of seamless opportunities for new agro-commodities markets significantly improving access to B2B value chains, a social sanctuary for groceries and other products, and an iconic global brand name that will leave indelible marks on young people through job creation, resolving commoditization issues, and harnessing the integration of locally built flawless novelty digital transactions,” the Ooni stated.

According to him, Ojaja More idea was conceived as a result of his passion and drive for youth empowerment, technological advancement and economic prosperity.

The Ooni also noted that Nigeria needs to invest aggressively in promoting local farming as the old Western Regional Government need by investing in Cocoa, which became a massive source of income while proceeds made from it was used to fund education and some other capital project within the region.

“The vision of Ojaja More as an indigenous entity with a modern continental outlook is to play a prominent role in people’s lives as conduct that provides relatable experiences beyond traditional shopping while driving a robust economic culture. That’s why we are using Ojaja More to rewrite the story and build a stronger future economically.” Ooni stated.