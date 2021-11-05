Jubilee Syringe champions made-in-Nigeria products to cut Fx challenges

Africa’s largest disposable syringe manufacturer, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM) Company has exhibited arrays of its quality syringes to champion ‘Made in Nigeria’ products in a bid to reduce foreign exchange challenges on importation of medical consumables.

“Our syringes are manufactured from the best, most reliable, and safest materials available to ensure the highest level of satisfaction for our stakeholders,” said Akin Oyediran, the managing director of JSM, at the 50th anniversary and 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

According to Oyediran, JSM products are currently among the best in the marketplace in Nigeria and Africa, hence JSM syringe thrive across the continent on the back of the standard of its products, which is the reason for being the market leader.

He states further that while there are a lot of cheap competitions from other parts of the world, JSM is in the market because its quality is world-class. “Jubilee Syringe’s distribution network is within and outside Nigeria to other countries across the continent. We ensure we keep best practices in our manufacturing processes,” Oyediran said.

Meanwhile, Oyediran was unanimously reelected as the executive council member of MAN for the second consecutive time. “It is with great pleasure that I announce that I’ve been reappointed the Executive Council Member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria”.