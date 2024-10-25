Hypertension, diabetes, obesity stealthily killing 13.8m Lagosians

…most sufferers are unaware

Over 13.8 million people in Lagos are affected by hypertension, obesity, and diabetes and most are unaware, new data released by the Lagos State government shows.

A shocking 70 percent of hypertension sufferers and 50 percent of diabetics are unaware of their conditions as these silent killers continue to wreak havoc on public health.

To reverse this, Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum, Nigeria’s Health Commissioner’s Forum, and the Federal Ministry of Health aim to screen 10 million Nigerians for diabetes and hypertension between October 28 and November 3.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for Health on Friday said Lagos State will screen 800,000 Lagosians for hypertension, diabetes and obesity during the period to fulfil its quota of the project.

He said the objective is to raise awareness about the dangers of these non-communicable diseases, encouraging positive health-seeking behavior among Lagos residents.

With excess unused sugar in the body, Abayomi said organs such as the heart, eyes, and kidneys can become endangered over time.

Hypertension often goes undetected until it’s too late, given the busy schedules of most working people and their deadlines, the commissioner added.

“Elevated blood pressure quietly and silently stresses blood vessels and organs, increasing risks for heart disease and stroke. Lack of regular exercise can lead to weight gain and increases the risk of both conditions,” Abayomi said. “Diets high in sugar, processed foods, and excess salt in meal contribute to high blood pressure and diabetes. If close family members have diabetes or hypertension, the risk is higher for developing either or both.”

Despite investing $216 million to support countries to strengthen hypertension care in primary health care settings, approximately 80 percent or 4 out of every 5 people with the disease are not adequately treated, according to the World Health Organization.

A report by the global body on the impact of high blood pressure worldwide revealed that the number of people living with hypertension doubled between 1990 and 2019, from 650 million to 1.3 billion.

Yemi Johnson, a Nigerian interventional cardiologist and founder of First Cardiology, told BusinessDay earlier that most of the recent cases of heart attacks occur among young people in their 50s, 40s, and even 30s.

Although education, enlightenment, and promotion of routine health checks are improving from late to early presentations, more youths still face the risk of heart failure as poor lifestyle behaviour prevails.

Akinsanya Olusegun-Joseph, consultant cardiologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital also emphasised that the incidence of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension has worsened lately compared to the 1960s and 1970s.

The Lagos State data shows that the risk of sugar diabetes and hypertension increases with age, especially after 45.

Smoking gradually damages blood vessels, leading to increased blood pressure and insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes.

Chronic stress can trigger unhealthy behaviors such as overeating, smoking, or excessive alcohol consumption, increasing the risk of both diabetes and hypertension.

The dataset also identified frequent urination, increased thirst, fatigue, blurred vision, slow wound healing, and unexplained weight loss as common symptoms of diabetes.

Hypertension has headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, shortness of breath and chest pain as common symptoms.

To avoid these symptoms, Lagosians are urged to consumed a balanced diet featuring vegetables, and whole grains.

They should reduce sugary foods, salt intake, excess calories, and processed meals.

They must aim for 30 minutes of exercise daily, such as walking, jogging, or cycling.

They are also urged to maintain a healthy weight and avoid sugary drinks

