Groups rally as 23% of Nigerians lack basic water access

Private sector groups are mobilising to address the urgent water crisis affecting 23 per cent of Nigerians.

According to the UNICEF WASHNORM report, 23 per cent of Nigerians lack access to basic water supply services, while only 10 per cent have access to basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services combined.

This significant gap contributes to the spread of preventable diseases, highlighting the urgent need for improved handwashing practices and overall hygiene education nationwide.

To address this, Dettol, a hygiene brand is driving an awareness advocacy on the importance of healthy hygiene practices, in partnership with the federal government and the Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

Riding on the theme ‘Why Are Clean Hands Still Important?’, the company and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, headed by Joseph Utsev, pooled resources to promote public education on the life-saving importance of hand hygiene. Richard Pheelangwah, permanent secretary of the ministry, emphasised the significance of hand hygiene in combating disease and its crucial role in promoting public health during the commemoration of the 2024 Global Handwashing Day.

“As we reflect on the importance of Global Handwashing Day, we are reminded that hand hygiene is essential to preventing infectious diseases. Recent cholera outbreaks in Nigeria highlight the urgent need for proper hygiene and access to safe water. It is through a sustained focus on promoting handwashing and improving sanitation that we can protect public health and secure the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, head of External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa restated the company’s commitment to healthy living, saying clean hands are the first line of defence against preventable diseases.

“We believe that access to quality hygiene and health solutions should be a fundamental right for everyone and not a privilege for some. From inception in 2021 to date, through our Hygiene Quest Curriculum, we have reached over 300,000 individuals, including school children, and pregnant and nursing mothers in healthcare facilities. This shows our commitment to not only educate but also provide the tools needed to promote a healthier Nigeria.”

In partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), the hygiene brand has promoted hygiene education across Lagos, Abuja, and Kwara states.

The team visited the Salvation Army Primary School in Agbara, Ogun State to further commemorate the day.

“Today, we are reminded of the significant impact of proper handwashing on public health and wellbeing,” stated Adeola Agunbiade, Olori Alagbara of Agbara, representing WBFA founder Toyin Ojora Saraki. “Our partnership with Dettol has enabled us to contribute to SDGs 3, 6, and 17, positively impacting thousands of lives and promoting healthier communities.”

Share