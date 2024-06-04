NNPC, partner honor children born during oil drilling milestones

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production Ltd. (NNPC E&P Ltd.) and Natural Oilfield Services Ltd. (NOSL) hosted the third annual Spud Baby event, on May 28th, 2024, at the Royalty Hotels in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Spud babies are the children born on the same day when the company starts spudding oil well, so it becomes a moment to cherish.

The Spud Baby initiative honours these children, representing new beginnings and prosperity for their families and the company. This year, 65 children from Mkpat Enin LGA, Eastern Obolo LGA, and Onna LGA in Akwa Ibom State were recognised for their unique connection to the company’s achievements.

The event featured proud parents, company officials, and distinguished guests, including Ubom Elder Harry John Etetor, the paramount ruler of Eastern Obolo LGA, Etebom Etebom Itiat Udo Hundang, clan head of Asuna Nung Oku, Moses Udosen Ukpong, clan head of Ikpa Ibom in Mkpat Enin LGA, and Joshua Ayaguong, the village head of Emeroke II, Eastern Obolo LGA.

Other guests include Levi Levi, executive of Eastern Obolo LGA, Atim Ulo, director of Primary Health Care in Mkpat Enin LGA, and Magaret Effiong from the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Uyo.

Etetor, representing the community, expressed gratitude for the initiative, acknowledging its positive impact.

Also, recognising that children represent the promise of tomorrow, Effiong stated, “Let us, as women, embrace our roles as caretakers of these children and utilise the support provided.”

NNPC E&P Ltd. and NOSL reaffirmed their commitment to recognising and supporting the newest generation born during significant milestones, continuing their legacy of growth, innovation, and positive change.