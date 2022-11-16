NNPC E&P and NOSL honor Spud Babies through its healthcare awareness initiative

The birth of a baby by a mother can a mixture of powerful emotions, from excitement and joy to attachment, anxiety, and protectiveness. The first cry of her child makes her the happiest woman and releases all her pain after a child is born. The bonding between a mother and her child is beyond words to describe. The connection is natural, and the feeling is joyful.

On 7th November 2022, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) organized an event to honor the ‘Spud babies’ through its healthcare awareness. To spread awareness about the healthcare best practices, reduce the infant mortality rate and enhance the health of the mother and child, NNPC E&P and NOSL have taken the initiative to felicitate the ‘Spud babies’. Spud babies are the children born on the same day when the company starts spudding oil well, so it becomes a moment to cherish. 87 Spud babies from the Local Government Areas of Eastern Ebolo and Onna were felicitated at the ceremony.

Ms. Atim Asuquo Ulo, Director of Physical Health Centre (PHC), Eastern Obolo who talked about the immunization regime of a child said, ‘The women and staff of PHC, Eastern Obolo owe their gratitude to the management and staff of NNPC E&P and NOSL for the human gesture and magnanimity shown to our mothers and their babies’.

Although childbirth is a natural process and incorporating good antenatal care for the well-being of the mother and the child is extremely crucial. Antenatal care helps prevent many diseases like HIV transmission from mother to child, and malaria. It strengthens a mother’s mental health as she stays informed about the well-being of her child throughout the process.

This is the second edition of Spud baby event and during the occasion, Group Captain (retd) Etete Ekpo, Base Manager expressed, ‘The NNPC E&P and NOSL have taken the responsibility to economically support the child’s postnatal care through its healthcare programs. Good postnatal care can protect the child from various diseases through on-time vaccination and regular breastfeeding’.

Healthy children are the hallmark of a developed society. NNPC E&P and NOSL have strived towards increased health awareness and have achieved excellence in creating a disease-free and healthy community.