NCDMB, ICPC partner to strengthen HR processes, procurements

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced its partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to strengthen its risk assessment of procurement and human resources processes.

According to a statement, NCDMB said that the collaboration was initiated by its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit as part of its 2024 Action Plan.

“The comprehensive risk assessment in the procurement and human resources departments is intended to identify and assess corruption risks in processes within those two critical functional organs,” it said.

The partnership intends to evaluate the effectiveness of existing control mechanisms; recommend improvements to mitigate identified risks, and promote a culture of integrity and ethical behaviour, according to the board.

“The collaborative endeavor signifies the board’s dedication to ensuring the integrity of its procurement processes and the effectiveness of its HR practices,” Felix Egbe, executive secretary of the board, said.

He added that insights gained from the exercise would not only enable the board to identify and mitigate potential risks but also to optimise their operations and enhance organisational resilience.

“As we work hand-in-hand with the esteemed professionals from ICPC Academy, we strengthen our collective expertise and empower our staff to navigate the complexities of governance with confidence and proficiency,” he said.

Egbe added that the evaluative work of the project team encompasses an in-depth review of policies, procedures, and practices within the procurement and HR departments.

He urged the project team to enhance the collaboration and ensure immediate completion of the first phase of the endeavor, stating that the quality of work will determine the decision to expand the usage of the ICPC Academy service offerings.