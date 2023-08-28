NADDC inaugurates solar-powered EV charging station in UNN

As part of efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuel vehicles that pollute the environment and contribute to global warming, The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) recently inaugurated a solar-powered electric vehicle charging station at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN,

Speaking at the event, Jelani Aliyu, the Director General NADDC stated that the idea was to deepen technological advancement in Nigeria’s automotive industry adding that with the effects of global warming and climate change on the environment, many countries are now moving away from fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles.

He said: “This informs the reason the NADDC, an agency in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is sponsored by the government to build electric vehicle charging stations powered by solar across the country. The aim is to ensure zero percent carbon emission in our environment as well as reduce health problems associated with it.”

“It’s expected that the solar-powered charging station will offer staff and students first-hand experience in mobility and power renewable technology. Electric vehicles fully charged in this station will travel 480 kilometres before it will stop.”

Aliyu who was represented by Olarawaju Omusanya, the director of infrastructure in NADDC, stated that three universities, Usman Danfodo University, Sokoto, University of Lagos, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka were selected for the pilot project of solar powered charging stations.

He added: “The Usman Danfodo University, Sokoto, and University of Lagos were inaugurated in 2021. NADDC encourages universities in the country to utilize this opportunity by stimulating further research and development of this project.”

The DG assured that the council would continue to promote advanced technology transfer and the development of human capital.

He commended the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, and the management for the maximum cooperation to see that the project was completed and inaugurated.

In his remarks, Charles Igwe expressed appreciation to NADDC for choosing UNN as one of the pilot universities for the project.

He applauded the management of NADDC for the landmark achievement, commending them for considering “Nigeria’s first university” worthy of having one of the EV charging stations.

He said: “I am delighted that UNN is among the universities chosen to be part of the NADDC EV Pilot programme. UNN will always support and be the first on EV development in Nigeria”.

He charged relevant authorities in the university to be more practical-oriented and fully key into the Vehicle Electrification Programme of NADDC for the benefit of the university and humanity in general.

He said: “Now there’s a solar-powered charging electric vehicle station, our engineers in the university should take the advantage to convert our vehicles to electric, to reduce the cost of buying petrol and diesel for them.”

He assured that UNN would continue to do its best as the premier university in the country.

As part of the ceremony, the University of Nigeria team led by the Vice-Chancellor test-drove the Hyundai Kona EV, and Igwe with excitement applauded the car after the exercise, saying the ride was very smooth.