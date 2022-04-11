NADDC affirms commitment to electric vehicles development in Nigeria

The National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the building of locally made environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs) in Nigeria. This was disclosed during the recent Nigerian Energy Summit II, organized by the German government, the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Power, and the European Union.

Jelani Aliyu, director-general of the NADDC, had stated the agency’s goal to increase the country’s electric vehicle production capacity. He said the agency will promote the provision of more electric vehicles that are appropriate for Nigerian conditions, allowing the country to meet its Paris Accord and 2060 net-zero commitments, lowering harmful gas emissions from vehicles.

The Paris Accord, commonly known as the Paris Agreement, establishes a worldwide framework for avoiding severe climate change by keeping global warming far below 2 degrees Celsius and pursuing attempts to keep it below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Council, which he says has begun the development of an Electric Vehicle Policy, intends to include a set of tax breaks for both EV makers and buyers/users in Nigeria.

Aliyu also discussed the agency’s progress in establishing solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations at three campuses around the country: Usmanu Dan Fodio University in Sokoto, University of Lagos, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka. As a technology transfer program, this is also intended to bring modern automotive-related technologies closer to students.

Aliyu demonstrated the first Nigerian-assembled electric vehicle, the Hyundai Kona EV, as well as the Jet Mover Electric Delivery Van from indigenous Nigerian automotive manufacturer, Jet Systems Motors.