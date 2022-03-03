MyJobMag launches app to speed up Nigeria’s Hiring Process

In a bid to increase efficiency in Nigeria’s hiring processes, MyJobMag, an online platform that provides information on the latest job opportunities, internships, and scholarships has launched a new recruitment tool called Fast Search.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the company said the new platform is specifically designed to help recruiters cut down on the amount of time they typically spend on hiring candidates, by a whole 65 percent.

“Based on our analysis and observation, most employers often face difficulties in recruiting candidates such as finding candidates with the right skill set needed for a job, getting applicants within specific locations and finding talents that are job-ready,” MyJobMag said.

It added, “Hiring is essential to a business’s growth. With over 55 percent of employers depending on career sites like ours to assist them with this process, improving the time to hire is not just critical, but a responsibility we have decided to shoulder, hence our move to release Fast Search.”

“We achieved this by providing access to our pool of candidates with insights that enable you to shortlist faster.”

To gain access, employers are expected to visit the Fast Search landing page: https://www.myjobmag.com/employers/find-candidates, Sign up free to gain unrestricted access to MyJobMag’ database, Fund your wallet, Search by skills, job role, education, location, and much more.

The product homepage also includes a link that immediately redirect employees to the exact page they need to be on to start the hiring process without any interruptions or slow loading issues.

“Fast Search enables you to scout on MyJobMag’s database for qualified candidates, view unlimited profiles and only pay for candidates you contact,” the company noted.