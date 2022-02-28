Reckitt Nigeria targets job creation with graduate trainee programme

Reckitt Nigeria, makers of Dettol, Harpic, Mortein and Durex products has started the drive to recruit Nigerian youths through its 2022 Graduate Trainee programme tagged, ‘Reckitt Trailblazers’.

The trainee programme, aimed at encouraging Nigerian youths to build careers with the company, started with a career forum held at the Pan -Atlantic University in Lagos, Nigeria.

Akbar Ali Shah, the general manager, Reckitt sub-Saharan Africa, who was the guest speaker at the forum, gave an overview of Reckitt’s business in sub-Saharan Africa, and also shared lessons from his 20 years of professional life.

Shah advised the students to always be ready to take advantage of career opportunities even as he pointed out the need for youths to find their purpose in order to provide value to the world around them.

Abel Idonije, the human resource director, Reckitt sub-Saharan Africa, said there are lots of career opportunities not just at Reckitt Nigeria, but in its offices globally.

According to him, the ‘Reckitt Trailblazers programme’ will be based on merit and only the best students would qualify.

Idonije said there are two ways students can join the company, which include three and six months internship programmes for undergraduates, while the Reckitt trailblazers programme is for graduates.

Giving insight into the company’s graduate recruitment process, he said it comes in four stages including an online application, psychometric tests for qualified candidates, a case study assessment and the final stage is an interview with a functional manager.

Olusegun Vincent, the director of Academics of Pan-Atlantic University, thanked Reckitt for coming to speak to the students.

“Reckitt is a global brand and a household name which has been attested to by the positive response of the students who seem to know the brands very well. The Pan-Atlantic University is a world-class tertiary institution and appreciates the gesture from Reckitt, makers of so many brands that touch lives globally,” Vincent said.

Other executives from Reckitt present at the forum spoke on the company’s brands, its purpose, its people and culture, as well as the firm’s various sustainability initiatives such as the Dettol Clean Naija and Mortein Fight to End Malaria.

Reckitt will also be present at the fifth edition of the University’s Career Fair where they will further engage students and give more information about the opportunities they may have within the organisation in the future. The Reckitt Trailblazers recruitment drive will also be carried out in other Universities in Nigeria this year.