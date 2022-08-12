Mouka rewards business partners to enhance trade, assures enduring relationship

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products, recently rewarded its loyal business partners in recognition of their contribution to the company’s growth trajectory. Gifts such as tricycles, air conditioners and television sets were presented to the business partners.

“Mouka’s success story spanning over 63 years would not have been possible without your hard work and dedication. Our ability to maintain the leading position in the sleep industry of Nigeria could not have been possible without you. We call you partners because you have continued to demonstrate immense commitment to this relationship which has resulted in steady growth and achievement of our business objectives,” Femi Fapohunda, managing director, Mouka, said while commending the business partners for their continued loyalty to the brand.

According to him, the tricycles would augment the trucks they were recently presented with in easing the challenges relating to logistics, as it will help the business partners to service their smaller orders quickly and cost-effectively.

Dimeji Osingunwa, chief commercial officer, Mouka, urged the business partners to do more in the second half (H2) of the year. He also presented a new scheme where the business partners could win trips to exotic destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, Marrakesh in Morocco and Zanzibar in Tanzania upon achievement of their sales target for H2, 2022.

Read also: Aero partners UMZA Air to get two aircraft

The brand heritage and product quality have spurred endorsements by the National Association of Orthopedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT) and the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP). “When you sleep well; your mental and physical health improves. With the Mouka Wellbeing range of orthopaedic mattresses, you sleep better and wake up with a strong body to tackle your day,” Nnenna Chigbo, President, NSP, said.

“Before our endorsement, Mouka had been a household name in Nigeria; but as scientists, we needed proof. We analysed their processes and products and found Mouka mattresses, especially the Wellbeing range, to be world-class and ideal for back health and general wellness,” Onigbinde Teslim, President, NAOMT, said.

A business partner from the South-west region and one of the beneficiaries of the award, Mufutau Owolabi, said that the relationship with Mouka has been cordial, mutually beneficial and rewarding. He eulogised the company for its immense support over the years.

Another beneficiary, Ismaila Amusa, said Mouka has been adding value to his business through similar rewards that have positively impacted his trade. “I am highly delighted to be one of the company’s business partners; l can confidently say it is the best in the industry”.