Aero partners UMZA Air to get two aircraft,

Few weeks after Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest aviation company suspended scheduled flight operations, the carrier has partnered with UMZA to take delivery of the first set of two Dash-8 (Q-400) aircraft.

The aircraft which was delivered at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday is owned by UMZA Air and will be operated by Aero Contractors under a joint venture agreement between both parties.

The Dash 8 Nigerian registered aircraft aircraft is said to be one of the most fuel efficient and modern aircraft in the market and has a capacity of 74 seats.

“The second aircraft is due to be delivered in a couple of days,” Aero Contractors stated.

Abdullahi Mahmood, the managing director of Aero Contractors said: “We are pleased to inform our customers and stakeholders of the delivery of this aircraft under a joint venture agreement with UMZA Air

“We missed our customers over the last few weeks and we are eager to offer our services to our highly esteemed passengers,” Mahmood said.

“Once we are ready to commence operation we shall officially inform the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“We shall announce our resumption of services with a new schedule soon once we are ready.”