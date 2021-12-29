Montblanc Boutique: A bold statement in Nigeria’s luxury gifting market

A few weeks ago, Montblanc, leading global Maison for luxury business lifestyle, joined the array of global brands that are connecting their Nigerian customers to their wide range of luxury product lines and high profile patrons.

Located in the middle of The Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos, the new Montblanc boutique is unique as Montblanc’s first standalone boutique in Nigeria.

With its Neo² design concept by Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, a French designer and interior architect, the luxury Maison truly adds a new dimension to the mall’s luxury offering.

The historic opening puts Nigeria on the global map of Montblanc’s exclusive destinations as the boutique design, which is currently being rolled out globally, articulates the Maison’s long-standing passion for craftsmanship.

From dedicated areas for watches, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories and Montblanc’s growing range of technology devices, customers enjoy easy shopping amid dedicated staff who add a personal touch to each transaction.

For the smart business traveller, the section dedicated to exceptional quality leather goods will excite you. Displayed in the section are a variety of iconic collections and travel accessories designed to meet an urban explorer’s every need.

Moreover, watch enthusiasts will relish the extensive range of high complication timepieces, including the Montblanc 1858, and the latest edition of Montblanc’s Summit Lite.

The attention to detail extends to a collector’s corner that showcases a number of sought-after collector pieces and an immersive ink bar experience offering customers the chance to test the full spectrum of Montblanc writing instruments, nibs and inks.

They are also perfect for gifting and as a store of value as Montblanc writing instruments are known for lasting for decades and serving generations.

For Alain Dos Santos, regional managing director, Montblanc Africa, the opening of the boutique is a big milestone for Nigeria because it puts Lagos on the map of luxury business destinations around the world and Nigeria in the league of the countries worldwide where Montblanc has presence.

“We are delighted to be opening our first standalone boutique in Nigeria, and to be doing so with Polo Luxury, our longstanding partner in this key African city. We have been pioneers in luxury on the continent, having introduced Montblanc here almost 30 years ago, and we have full confidence in our long-term future here,” he said.

Jennifer Obayuwana, executive director, Polo Luxury Group, sees the Montblanc boutique as an elevation of luxurious offerings for the Nigerian luxury consumer and a bold statement by Montblanc that Lagos has come of age in terms of its luxury offering.

“This is a point in history for Polo and Montblanc in Lagos. Together with our knowledgeable, passionate and personable team, we can be sure of delivering the best possible experience for our customers”, Jennifer said.

As well, John Obayuwana, chief executive officer, Polo Luxury Group, exuded the same sentiments saying, “Polo Luxury’s partnership with Montblanc has been fostered by integrity, trust, high craftsmanship, and a dedication to excellence”, which he said “has strengthened our relationship”.

The boutique is already making waves since opening to the public as discerning lovers of luxury items, collectors and corporates who recognise Montblanc as the ideal gifting brand throng to make purchases.