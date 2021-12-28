Sterling Bank, QSE Foundation to empower women

Sterling Bank Plc, through its One Woman Proposition, has collaborated with the QSE Foundation to empower women in the Ikate Elegushi community of Lekki in Lagos State by providing them with credit facilities.

The programme for empowering women, which is a focal point for One Woman at Sterling Bank, will enable the women to scale up their existing businesses while also positioning Sterling Bank Plc as a gender-centric organization.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Gbenga Adegoke, Group Head, Products and Proposition with Sterling Bank, said the empowerment programme is an integral part of the bank’s partnership with QSE Foundation, founded by Olori (Queen) Sekinat Aramide Elegushi.

He disclosed that the One Woman Proposition of the bank recently partnered with the QSE Foundation to organize free breast cancer awareness for women in the Ikate community as part of activities to mark the global Cancer Day, which held recently.

Read also: Titan Trust plans to join tier-1 banks league in years, says Lemo

Also speaking, Ifunanya Ugboko head of One Woman Proposition, said it was important to ensure female owned businesses thrived, lifting a lot of women out of poverty. She also mentioned the empowerment program for the women would be done in various phases, She explained that they had analysed each beneficiary and structured the loans according to their needs and capacities, adding that those who have big businesses were given as much as N300,000 and above.

In partnership with OneWoman, EveryNanny team was present at the woman empowerment programme. Adaobi Ugha, Head, EveryNanny said that although the EveryNanny was created to assist homes/parents with stress-free parenting and domestic care support, it has provided jobs opportunities for over 2000 women in Lagos and across Nigeria in the past two years. This is because Every Nanny has evolved beyond providing nanny services to rendering other services like home tutor, elderly care, cooks, housekeepers etc. on its platform. Overall, Every Nanny has empowered women financially/economically whilst providing domestic care support for homes.

Olori Sekinat Aramide Elegushi, who celebrated her 45th birthday recently, expressed appreciation to Sterling Bank for partnering with her foundation and assisting her to fulfill a long held desire to support some of the women who have existing businesses with micro loans in her community.

The One Woman proposition was designed to identify and proffer tailor made solutions for the Nigerian woman, this solution cuts across an array of different value-add offerings to meet financial, business and personal needs of women, to foster support by providing platforms for women to support other women. ensuring women live a fulfilled life.

Some of these offerings include the creating access to market for women owned businesses, the Sterling Maternal Medical Finance (SMMF), available to women for peculiar medical treatments like fibroid; customized debit cards with a bold feminine touch that would provide cardholders access at select discount partnership outlets nationwide; discounts on lending rates of all existing retail loan products such as personal loan, asset acquisition loan, MSME loans for women, nanny solutions (Every Nanny) and capacity building programmes for women.

Others are Womenpreneurship which includes internship opportunities and job shadowing schemes for young women with access to the MSME academy for free or at a discount. Free annual health checks for women the entire week of the International Women’s Day in selected Sterling Bank branches is also being offered as part of the timely proposition.