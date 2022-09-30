Mojec unveils 24/7 vending power solutions for estates

As part of efforts to mitigate challenges and offer a stress-free solution to energy customers, MOJEC International Ltd., has pioneered Power Genie, a premium vending power solution for highbrow residential buildings and local communities in Nigeria.

MOJEC Power Genie is a 24/7, affordable estate management vending power solution with the Standard Transfer Specification (STS) protocol-enabled token generation mechanism that allows IPPs and Estate Facility Managers to effectively manage prepaid electricity and other utilities.

It is a seamless and secured message system for carrying information between a point-of-sale and a meter. Currently, MOJEC Power Genie is deployed across over 25 estates, institutions, hotels and off-grid projects.

MOJEC Power Genie was designed for use by both the utilities and the customer, it helps utilities seamlessly collect revenue and provide customers with ease of Energy top-up. The platform is not limited to this functionality alone. Combined with the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) it also helps property managers protect revenue by monitoring energy theft remotely with MOJEC Smart meters.

The group managing director of MOJEC International, Chantelle Abdul said, “our Advance Metering Infrastructure (Energy Management Solution) is top-notch, and is currently hosting about 800,000 smart meters, giving room for Electricity Distribution Companies to carry out Meter Management, Tariff Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Collections, and Report Generation. “Over time, our system has helped utilities make intelligent decisions in the management of power supply and demand for electricity from customers.

Speaking further on how the Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) helped Power Genie to operate seamlessly, Wole Solanke, Head IT, MOJEC International explained that “the AMI/AMR system is future-proof with options to deploy on both traditional servers and private or public cloud solutions, a fully customizable data analysis and reporting engine to realize the potential of “Big Data,” a web-based application with no need to install or update a client, support for multiple database management systems, and a single data store that contains all information.”