Electricity consumers to gain as MOJEC eases meter acquisition

Unmetered electricity consumers are in for a good deal as MOJEC International Limited says it is strengthening the provision of meters to customers through its Mobile Meter Asset Provider initiative (MOJEC Mobile MAP).

The Mobile MAP programme which commenced earlier this month in partnership with the Abuja and Ibadan DisCos, also kicked off at the Shomolu business unit of the Ikeja DisCo on Tuesday 26, 2022.

The initiative, according to a statement from MOJEC, is to consolidate the processes involved in meter acquisition and ensure that customers get metered within 24 hours.

“This Mobile MAP programme is expected to run for the next two months across the various business units of the nine DisCos that MOJEC currently partners with”.

Chantelle Abdul, group managing director, MOJEC International Limited, in the statement said the initiative was to bring meters to the doorsteps of consumers.

Read also: Shell Nigeria Gas considers powering 255MW electricity project

“MOJEC has set itself to provide meters to the end-users because metering is critical to both the consumers and the electricity providers. We have taken up the mandate of establishing trust between the consumers and the distribution companies by manufacturing over 100,000 meters for the business units under the Ikeja DISCo just for this Mobile MAP.

Abdul also cautioned end-users against extortion, adding that “the approved NERC prices for meters are N63,061.32 for single-phase meters and N117,910.69 for three-phase meters (VAT inclusive) and these prices cover the cost of meters and installation.” These are the prices that customers are required to pay under the MAP scheme, she added.

Amosun Morenikeji, head, prepaid revenue management and metering department, Ikeja Electric, said in the statement: “We are aware of the recently concluded phase zero of the National Mass Metering Programme under which customers were metered without cost. However, while we await the commencement of phase-one of the NMMP scheme, the government has inaugurated the MAP programme to meter customers who are ready to pay for their meters and these customers would be refunded through energy credit.”

Michael Onourah, head of metering projects, MOJEC, said to deal with the challenge of extortion in the industry, MOJEC in conjunction with Ikeja DisCo has developed an automated payment reference system with PayStack and Remitta through which customers can initiate payment for their meters.