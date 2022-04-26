Shell Nigeria Gas considers powering 255MW electricity project

A Nigerian unit of global oil major, Shell Nigeria Gas, a leading domestic gas supply company with over 150 companies on its customers’ list, is considering supplying gas to a proposed 225 Megawatts independent power plant is seeking gas supply from Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG),

Ed Ubong, managing director of SNG, said the company has the capacity to supply all the gas needed for the project being promoted by Coodsynergyn Oil West Africa Limited (CS OWA), and to be located in Southwest Nigeria.

“We have signed the heads of terms agreement with CS OWA as a prelude to a potential Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement,” Ubong said on Monday adding that the new partnership “will deepen domestic gas utilisation, enhance further industrialisation, and enable local industries to have access to reliable and affordable energy to thrive and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.”

According to the heads of terms agreement, SNG will build the required infrastructure to connect the power plant to the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System for easy access to gas.

Markus Hector, general manager Shell Energy business line in Nigeria, said the natural gas-fired power project would bring tremendous benefits to the economy by bridging Nigeria’s energy gap as part of the Decade of Gas initiative by the Federal Government.

He said, “Nigeria is an important heartland for Shell, and will remain so. We will continue to invest in the country to help meet its energy needs, with a focus to grow gas positions. SNG as part of the Shell Energy business line is positioned to drive the powering progress strategy by delivering more and cleaner energy to the Nigerian people and businesses.”

Olugbenga Odusanya, managing director of CS OWA, said he was excited about the prospect of the new power plant with potential to unlock the domestic gas market and contribute to industrialisation in Nigeria.